FILE—Pennsylvania state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, speaks during a hearing at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., in this file photo from Sept. 15, 2021. On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, the Pennsylvania GOP scheduled an hour-long presentation on the Republican "investigation" into the 2020 presidential election at the party's closed-press winter meeting in Lancaster, Pa. Dush, the Republican senator in charge, is targeting Fulton County because it used equipment made by Dominion Voting Systems, the subject of some of the most feverish conspiracy theories about stealing the 2020 election from Trump. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)