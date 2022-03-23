FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Accusations that Missouri Senate Republican candidate Eric Greitens physically assaulted members of his family added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate candidates who are so damaged that they put otherwise safe seats in play. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)