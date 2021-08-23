Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.