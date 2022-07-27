FILE - From left, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, arrive as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, May 27, 2021. Hawley and Cruz led the Senate challenge to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation over the Capitol attack. In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump's defeat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)