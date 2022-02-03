FILE - Associate Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O' Connor and Anthony Kennedy chat as the entire court has their portrait taken on Nov. 10, 1994, in Washington. For years, the Supreme Court moved to the left or right only as far as Justices O'Connor and Kennedy allowed. They held pivotal votes on a court closely divided between liberals and conservatives. Now, though, a more conservative court that includes two men who once worked for Kennedy is taking direct aim at major opinions written by the two, now retired, justices.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)