Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.