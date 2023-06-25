Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan was testifying Sunday at Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. Milchan appeared by videoconference from the English city of Brighton. (Atef Safadi/Pool Photo via AP)