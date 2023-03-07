FILE - President Donald Trump poses for members of the media with then White House Communications Director Hope Hicks on her last day before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, March 29, 2018, in Washington. Hicks, Trump's former spokeswoman, met Monday, March 6, 2023, with Manhattan prosecutors investigating hush-money payments made on the ex-president's behalf — the latest member of the Republican's inner circle to be questioned in the renewed probe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)