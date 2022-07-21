Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a point during an event with Democratic women House members and advocates for reproductive freedom ahead of the vote on the Right to Contraception Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She is flanked by Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill. Democrats are pushing legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)