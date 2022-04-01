From left, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Rep. Lucy McBath, Ga., talk about their legislation aimed at capping the price of insulin, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The bill would keep consumers' out-of-pocket costs at no more than $35 per month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)