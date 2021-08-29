This photo provided by @JujuShotMe shows Tommy Marcus, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. As governments, corporations and charity groups rush to get their citizens and employees out of Afghanistan, dozens of Afghan people got help to flee their country from Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino. The alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus has helped raise $7 million on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions to evacuate people whose lives may be in danger from the Taliban. (@JujuShotMe via AP)