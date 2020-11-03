FILE - Hundreds of people wait in line for early voting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. Who can vote and which ballots will be counted has become as much of a story this election year as the intense and turbulent race for president. Concerns about Election Day chaos at polling places may be tempered by the record-setting early vote in most of the country, as voters sought ways to safely cast their ballot amid a global pandemic. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)