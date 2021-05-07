In this May 4, 2021, photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., speaks to a reporter outside a diner in Marietta, Ga. McCarthy and other Republicans decried Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star game out of Georgia amid concerns about changes to the state's voting laws. McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position. If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)