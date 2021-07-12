FILE - In this June 21, 2021 file photo, Bassem Awadallah, a former royal adviser, leaves a state security court in a vehicle after the first session of his closed-door trial, in Amman, Jordan. Awadallah, a Jordanian American, alleges he was tortured and fears for his life in Jordanian detention, Michael Sullivan, a U.S. lawyer said Sunday, July 11, 2021, on the eve of a verdict in the high-profile sedition trial linked to a rare public rift in the kingdom's ruling family. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)