FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix. New census data that reassigned states’ votes in Electoral College didn’t upend Democrats’ or Republicans’ basic strategies for securing 270 votes needed to win the White House. But it hints at new paths not too far off. The 2020 census count will require a shift in congressional representation away from Rust Belt of the upper Midwest toward the southern Sun Belt. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)