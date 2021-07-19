FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, left, leave Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting in London. Johnson has been contacted by the country’s test-and-trace system as a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case. The prime minister's office says that unlike most people, he won’t have to self-isolate. But Johnson’s office says the prime minister will instead take a daily coronavirus test as part of a pilot project. The same applies to Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who also was contacted. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)