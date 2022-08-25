Ash Hermanowski, the food access and operations manager of the Jackson Cupboard, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Hermanowksi hands out meals from a commercial garage downtown after the nonprofit was forced out of a previous location by a malfunctioning sprinkler. As the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium gets under way Thursday, some of the very problem federal officials are grappling with – high inflation, soaring home prices, and stark financial inequality – are all too visible in the idyllic mountain setting where the economic conference takes place. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)