FILE - From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the Senate Rules Committee, talk about the need for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, as they speak to reporters following a Democratic policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 2, 2021. Democrats are mounting an impassioned push to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping elections legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump's “big lie” about the 2020 presidential contest pose such a grave threat to democracy that they demand a forceful response. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)