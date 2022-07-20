FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton, convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family, has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, July 15, 2022, according to online prisoner records. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)