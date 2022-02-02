FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton, serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years, but he could be forced to return to prison in another state if he doesn't pay required restitution. The Iowa Board of Parole granted release to Tipton on Jan. 20, 2022, because of good behavior, and he will be allowed to live in Texas, a board document said. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)