FILE - Mourners carry the body of Omar Assad, 80, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation asked the Biden administration Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, to investigate how a Palestinian-American who lived in Milwaukee before moving back to his home village died at a West Bank checkpoint. Assad, 78, died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in his native village of Jiljilya during the early morning hours of Jan. 12, according to family members and media reports. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)