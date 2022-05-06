FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts departs at the end of the day in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak earlier this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)