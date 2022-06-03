FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., makes a statement as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol convenes in Washington, March 28, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a hearing next week, launching into what lawmakers hope will be one the most consequential oversight efforts in American history. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)