FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. That's according to the panel’s chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)