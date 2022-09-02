FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks before former President Donald Trump at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from Gingrich about his communications with senior advisors to former President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)