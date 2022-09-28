FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)