FILE - Counselor to the President Hope Hicks arrives with President Donald Trump at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 12, 2020. The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hicks, according to a person familiar with the meeting. The Oct. 25, 2022, interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)