FILE - A live broadcast of President Donald Trump speaking from the White House is shown on screens at an election-night party, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump sought to "defraud the United States" by interfering with the presidential election, spreading false information about it and pressuring state officials to overturn the results, the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection alleged in a federal court filing on March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)