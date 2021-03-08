FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va. Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring, Monday, March 8, 2021, for their courage, made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)