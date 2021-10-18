FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. Jill Biden on Sunday returned to the South Carolina Baptist church where she says she began to repair her relationship with God following her son's death from brain cancer six years ago. She quietly flew to West Columbia to speak at the 50th anniversary celebration for Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr. of Brookland Baptist Church but ended up giving one of the most extended explanations of how her faith wavered and how she found her way back to God.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)