FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., right, on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. As the GOP looks to take back the House in 2022 midterms, Banks is developing a policy agenda that could bridge the divide between the party of Ronald Reagan and the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)