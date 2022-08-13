FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009. Judd's family filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family said the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of her death and releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm.” Judd died at the age of 76 on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)