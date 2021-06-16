In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison, near Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A New York judge on Tuesday approved Weinstein's extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges, ending a legal fight prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the defense's concerns about Weinstein's failing health and a squabble over paperwork. (New York Unified Court System via AP)