FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022. Federal prosecutors investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate will be able to again question Corcoran, a Trump lawyer, before a grand jury, a judge has ruled in a sealed order. The order was described Friday, March 17, 2023, by a person familiar with it, who was not authorized to discuss a sealed proceeding and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)