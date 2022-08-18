FILE - Hundreds of demonstrators rally and march in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade in downtown Raleigh, N.C., on June, 24, 2022. Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 eroding protections in one of the South’s few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)