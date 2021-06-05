FILE — In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former federal judge Barbara Jones address a news conference at the offices of the New York Archdiocese, in New York. Jones, a former federal judge who ensured attorney-client privilege was protected in a review of materials seized from ex-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer three years ago, is again the favorite to do the same chore after raids on Rudolph Giuliani's home and office, prosecutors said Thursday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)