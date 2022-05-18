FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the governor's office in Lansing, Mich. A judge on Tuesday, MAY 17, 2022, suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its historic Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)