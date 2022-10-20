FILE - Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies during a House Justice subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2017. A federal judge says that former President Donald Trump signed legal documents after the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew were inaccurate. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter has written in an 18-page opinion that emails between Trump and his adviser John Eastman show efforts to submit false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the counting of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)