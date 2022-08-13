FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on June 20, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala. A federal jury awarded Republican Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after finding that a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in an advertisement during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)