Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.