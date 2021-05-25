Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.