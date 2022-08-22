Bipartisan counting teams prepare to recount nearly 150,000 ballots in Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 on a constitutional amendment that would've removed abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution. Nine of the state's 105 counties were forced to do the recount by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)