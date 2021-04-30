In this April 28, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Biden couldn’t get everything he wanted into his own $1.8 trillion families plan. His proposed child tax credit is set to expire after 2025. It would provide parents with $300 a month for each child under 6 and $250 a month for older children. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)