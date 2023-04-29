Alicia Celaya, David Cardenas and their son Adrian, 3, are shown in their home, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Phoenix. Celaya and her family will lose their medicaid coverage later this year, a result of a year-long nationwide review of the 84 million Medicaid enrollees that will require states to remove people whose incomes are now too high for the program. Advocacy groups say beneficiaries are finding the process confusing and at times riddled with errors, leaving some of the country's poorest people suddenly without health insurance and unable to pay for necessary medical care. (AP Photo/Matt York)