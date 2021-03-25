FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo CVS Pharmacists prepare a shot of COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Nursing homes have to publicly disclose their vaccination rates for flu and pneumonia, but there’s no similar mandate for COVID-19 shots. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)