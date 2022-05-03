This combination of 2020 and 2017 photos shows Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, and Louisiana State Police Supt. Kevin Reeves in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold Reeves, the former head of the state police, in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday, May 2, 2022 in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)