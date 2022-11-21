FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 16, 2022. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)