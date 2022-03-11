City of Seattle workers remove tents, trash, and personal belongings from a stretch of sidewalk across from City Hall that had been used by people experiencing homelessness, on March 9, 2022, in Seattle. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. (The Seattle Times via AP)