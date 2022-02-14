FILE - Sen. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security hearing on children's online safety and mental health, Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats control the 50-50 Senate because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. With Luján's stroke, his party is outnumbered and can't approve bills or nominations without Republican support. Luján is 49 and Democrats say they expect him back in four to six weeks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)