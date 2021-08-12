WASHINGTON - On the heels of passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Senate Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution Wednesday that sets Congress up for a major battle later this year.
The budget resolution does not enact legislation but does instruct the relevant committees to draft legislation allocating the $3.5 billion in proposed spending. That legislation is expected to be completed in September, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she will not move on the infrastructure legislation until the $3.5 trillion plan is ready as well.
That sets up a major fight over both items later this year, especially since Democrats are expected to attempt to use budget reconciliation to pass their larger plan without Republican support. To accomplish this, Democrats cannot afford to lose many Democratic votes, putting extra scrutiny on centrist Democrats.
Notably, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said Wednesday he had “serious concerns” about the plan, potentially jeopardizing Democrats’ proposal, at least in its current form.
“I have serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion," he said in a statement. "Over the past year, Congress has injected more than $5 trillion of stimulus into the American economy - more than any time since World War II - to respond to the pandemic.”
Manchin also pointed to rising inflation costs.
“These are not indications of an economy that requires trillions in additional spending," he added. "Every elected leader is chosen to make difficult decisions. Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington. Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession - not an economy that is on the verge of overheating.”